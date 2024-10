KCAU TV TEMPORARILY OFF AIR BECAUSE OF CLIMBER ON 2000 FOOT BROADCAST TOWER

KCAU TV TEMPORARILY OFF AIR BECAUSE OF CLIMBER ON 2000 FOOT BROADCAST...

KCAU CHANNEL 9 TV IN SIOUX CITY HAD TO GO OFF THE AIR BRIEFLY LATE THURSDAY MORNING BECAUSE A 16-YEAR-OLD MALE FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY CLIMBED THE 2000 FOOT BROADCAST TOWER IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY AROUND 11 A.M.

A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY SPOTTED THE TEEN ABOUT 1500 FEET UP THE TOWER.

THE TEEN WAS REPORTEDLY LIVE STREAMING FROM THE BROADCAST TOWER.

KCAU CUT THE POWER TO THE TOWER TO PREVENT POSSIBLE ELECTROCUTION OF THE TEEN.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO CONDUCT A HIGH ANGLE RESCUE. AND THE TEEN WAS BROUGHT DOWN JUST AFTER 1 P.M.

THE TEEN WAS TAKEN TO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH TRESPASS ON A PUBLIC UTILITY, WHICH IS A CLASS D FELONY.

A PORTION OF HIGHWAY K-42 WAS CLOSED NEAR THE TOWER DURING THE INCIDENT.

Photo courtesy KCAU

UPDATED 4:39 P.M. 10/24/24