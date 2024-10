IA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE PREVIEW

ALL FOUR REPUBLICANS WHO REPRESENT IOWA IN THE U-S HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION THIS YEAR, INCLUDING FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL.

FEENSTRA’S 2024 RACE IS A GENERAL ELECTION REMATCH WITH RYAN MELTON, A DEMOCRAT FROM WEBSTER CITY.

FEENSTRA’S REPUBLICAN OPPONENT IN THE JUNE PRIMARY GOT 40 PERCENT OF THE VOTE AND THAT CANDIDATE — KEVIN VIRGIL — ENDORSED MELTON IN AUGUST.

THE PRIMARY REASON WAS THAT MELTON AND VIRGIL BOTH OPPOSE THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN TO SEIZE LAND FOR A CARBON PIPELINE.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE’S ALSO OPPOSED TO EMINENT DOMAIN, BUT THE PIPELINE IS A STATE ISSUE, NOT A FEDERAL ISSUE AND HE CALLS VIRGIL ANTI-AGRICULTURE.

4THD1 OC……….THE DEMOCRAT PARTY.” :05

MELTON SAYS HE EXPECTS TO GET SOME PROTEST VOTES FROM REPUBLICANS.

THERE ARE 90-THOUSAND MORE REGISTERED REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS IN THE DISTRICT AND IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR DAVE PETERSON SAYS THAT’S A BIG ADVANTAGE FOR FEENSTRA:

4THD2 OC…PRETTY EASY. :06

MELTON SAYS HIS CANDIDACY IS PARTLY A PARTY-BUILDING EXERCISE, AS THERE ARE MORE DEMOCRATS IN THE FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT RUNNING FOR OTHER OFFICES.

4THD3 OC…….IN OUR DISTRICT.” :07

FEENSTRA SAYS HIS TOP PRIORITIES FOR 2025 WOULD BE SECURING THE SOUTHERN BORDER AND EXTENDING THE TRUMP-ERA TAX CUTS.

4THD4 OC……..BALANCED BUDGET.” :04

THE FOURTH DISTRICT COVERS 36 COUNTIES AND INCLUDES SIOUX CITY, COUNCIL BLUFFS, LE MARS, SPENCER, ORANGE CITY, ALGONA, FORT DODGE AND MARSHALLTOWN AMONG IT’S AREA.

RADIO IOWA