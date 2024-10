HINTON SCHOOL BOND MEETING SET FOR THURSDAY EVENING

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT RESIDENTS WILL VOTE ON A SPECIAL BOND ISSUE NOVEMBER 5TH.

THEY WILL CONSIDER THE QUESTION OF WHETHER TO AUTHORIZE GENERAL OBILIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED ELEVEN POINT NINE MILLION DOLLARS FOR FACILITY INFRASTRUCTURE AND LEARNING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVEMENTS.

AN OPEN HOUSE AND TOUR OPPORTUNITY WILL TAKE PLACE THIS EVENING AT THE HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM FROM 6:30 UNTIL 8 P.M.

SUPERINTENDENT KEN SLATER WILL GIVE A SHORT PRESENTATION AT 6:30 WITH AN OPPORTUNITY FOR QUESTIONS AND A BUILDING TOUR TO FOLLOW.