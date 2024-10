WOODBURY DRUG COURT CELEBRATES 25 YEARS

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HOSTED THE 25TH-ANNIVERSARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY DRUG COURT WEDNESDAY.

DRUG COURT IS A COMMUNITY PROGRAM DEDICATED TO SUPPORTING SUBSTANCE ABUSE RECOVERY, TREATMENT, AND ACCOUNTABILITY FOR JUVENILE AND ADULT OFFENDERS.

DRUG COURT IS FACILITATED BY VOLUNTEER COMMUNITY PANELS AND DESIGNED TO PROVIDE A STRUCTURED ALTERNATIVE TO TRADITIONAL SENTENCING FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH SUBSTANCE ABUSE ISSUES.

BY PROMOTING ACCOUNTABILITY AND OFFERING ACCESS TO TREATMENT, THE PROGRAM HAS BEEN INSTRUMENTAL IN GUIDING PARTICIPANTS TOWARD RECOVERY WHILE REDUCING RECIDIVISM RATES.

Photo courtesy Briar Cliff University