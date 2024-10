VICTIMS IN FATAL SD CRASH IDENTIFIED

SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF A LAUREL, NEBRASKA WOMAN WHO DIED IN A TWO-VEHICLE COLLISION 12 MILES WEST OF BERESFORD, SATURDAY MORNING.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 45-YEAR-OLD TRACY MORTENSON WAS SOUTHBOUND ON STATE HIGHWAY 19-A AND HAD STOPPED TO TURN LEFT ONTO HIGHWAY 46.

A NORTHBOUND PICKUP DRIVEN BY 19-YEAR-OLD BAILEY ANN FEISTNER OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA WAS NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 19 AND FAILED TO STOP AT THE STOP SIGN.

THE VEHICLES COLLIDED, SENDING THEM BOTH INTO THE NORTHEAST DITCH.

MORTENSON DIED FROM HER INJURIES AT THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT.

FEISTNER SUSTAINED SERIOUS, NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE WEARING SEAT BELTS.