POLICE IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA SAY A MAN SHOT IN THAT CITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WAS THE VICTIM OF A SELF INFLICTED WOUND.

POLICE CHIEF CRYSTAL BRADY SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A MAN WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AT A VERMILLION RESIDENCE JUST AFTER 1:45 P.M.

A MEDICAL HELICOPTER WAS DISPATCHED TO THAT CITY.

THE UNIDENTIFIED MAN ADMITTED TO OFFICERS THAT HE SHOT HIMSELF.

HE WAS FLOWN BY THE MEDICAL HELICOPTER TO SANFORD MEDICAL CENTER IN SIOUX FALLS.