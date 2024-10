NEW PLAYGROUND GEAR AT LEEDS ELEMENTARY

STUDENTS AT LEEDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ARE NOW ENJOYING RECESS WITH NEW PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT PROVIDED WITH FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION.

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL RON KOCH SAYS THE NEW PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT HAS BEEN A BIG HIT WITH STUDENTS:

KOCH SAYS THE NEW PLAYGROUND IS INCLUSIVE AND FITS THE NEEDS OF STUDENTS OF ALL ABILITIES:

THE PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION PRESENTED A $75-THOUSAND DOLLAR CHECK AT A CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RIBBON CUTTING TO THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.