IOWA LAWMEN TRAIN IN CRISIS NEGOTIATIONS

LAW ENFORCEMENT CRISIS NEGOTIATORS FROM AROUND IOWA ARE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK, TRAINING AND COMPETING AGAINST EACH OTHER. AS PART OF THE 11TH ANNUAL IOWA HOSTAGE AND CRISIS NEGOTIATOR CONFERENCE AND COMPETITION.

SGT. MICHAEL CLYDE OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS ONE OF THE EVENT LEADERS:

THOSE TEAMS ALL DEAL WITH THE SAME SCENARIO IN THE JUDGED COMPETITION:

SGT. CLYDE SAYS AN OFFICER WITH A SCRIPT PORTRAYS THE UPSET FATHER SO EACH TEAM HEARS THE SAME SCENARIO, WHICH IS JUDGED ON SEVERAL RESPONSE CRITERIA:

THE TEAMS ARE JUDGED ON EACH CRITERIA FROM ONE TO 9 POINTS WITH ONE THE LOWEST.

CLYDE SAYS IT’S ALL ABOUT THE TRAINING, BUT THERE ARE SOME BRAGGING RIGHTS:

ATTENDEES AT THE THREE DAY CONFERENCE ALSO HAD CASE STUDIES AND DEBRIEFS FROM NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED EXPERTS IN THE FIELD OF CRISIS/HOSTAGE NEGOTIATIONS.

THE EVENT CONCLUDES THURSDAY IN SIOUX CITY.