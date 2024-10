CROFTON NEBRASKA BOY REPORTED MISSING

THE KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF AND NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARE SEARCHING FOR A CROFTON, NEBRASKA BOY THAT WENT MISSING ON MONDAY.

ELEVEN YEAR OLD HOLDEN DUNCAN WAS LAST SEEN AROUND 4:15 PM.GETTING OFF THE BUS BY CROFTON HIGH SCHOOL.

HE WAS REPORTED MISSING AROUND 9:50 P.M. MONDAY NIGHT.

DUNCAN IS DESCRIBED AS 4’3″ AND WEIGHING ABOUT 80 LBS. WITH SANDY BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES.

HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK LONG-SLEEVED SHIRT, BLACK SWEATPANTS, AND BLACK NIKE SHOES WITH A WHITE “SWOOSH.”

A SEARCH WAS CONDUCTED MONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY MORNING TUESDAY, AND RESUMED AFTER SUNUP ON TUESDAY BY MULTIPLE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ON FOOT AND IN THE AIR UTILIZING DRONES AND A HELICOPTER.

IF ANYONE HAS SEEN HIM, PLEASE CONTACT THE KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 402-288-4261.