SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE UPDATES CITY COUNCIL

THE CITY COUNCIL RECEIVED A REPORT FROM THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN PRESENTED THE REPORT TO COUNCIL MEMBERS:

WHEN THE INITIATIVE STARTED, THE DAKOTA DUNES AREA HAD REALLY NOT BEEN DEVELOPED YET, BUT THE INITIATIVE IS A PARTNERSHIP OF OUR TRI-STATE BUSINESS AREA INCLUDING IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA THAT WORKS TO ATTRACT NATIONAL CORPORATIONS TO OUR AREA:

MCGOWAN TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT SINCE COVID, THERE HAVE BEEN THREE MAIN FOCUS AREAS:

HE TOLD THE COUNCIL EXPANDING THE LOCAL WORKFORCE CONTINUES TO BE A CHALLENGE, BUT PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE IN THE OTHER AREAS. :

MCGOWAN CITED THE CONE PARK AND RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENTS AS TWO OF THOSE QUALITY OF LIFE LOCAL IMPROVEMENTS.