PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST YOUTH STEM ACTIVITIES

SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC LIBRARY WILL OFFER STEM YOUTH EVENTS IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER. YOUTH SERVICES MANAGER ADRIENNE DUNN SAYS THE CLASSES ARE DESIGNED TO TEACH CHILDREN BEGINNING CODING CONCEPTS:

THAT PROGRAM IS FOR CHILDREN AGES 8-12 AND THERE’S ALSO A BEE BOT PROGRAM FOR YOUNGER KIDS AGE 3-7:

THE PROGRAMS ARE FREE BUT THE LIBRARY ASKS FOR PARENTS TO PRE-REGISTER FOR THESE EVENTS AND OTHERS ON THE LIBRARY’S WEBSITE AT SIOUXCITYLIBRARY.ORG OR BY CALLING (712) 255-2933, EXT. 2231.