CALVARY CEMETERY WALKING TOUR SET FOR SATURDAY

A CEMETERY MAY SEEM SPOOKY AROUND HALLOWEEN, BUT THIS SATURDAY THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM IS HOSTING A FREE WALKING TOUR OF CALVARY CEMETERY.

HALEY AGUIRRE OF THE MUSEUM SAYS THE TOUR BEGINS AT 10 A.M. FROM THE CEMETERY ENTRANCE AT 2802 CASSELMAN STREET:

AGUIRRE SAYS THERE ARE SOME NOTABLE INDIVIDUALS WHO SHAPED LOCAL HISTORY WHO WILL BE FEATURED IN THE TOUR:

CALVARY CEMETERY OPENED IN 1870 AND IS THE CITY’S SECOND OLDEST AND ONLY CATHOLIC CEMETERY.

THE 90-MINUTE TOUR WILL BE LED BY TOM MUNSON, THE MUSEUM’S ARCHIVES MANAGER, AND AGUIRRE.