SAND WANTS APOLOGY FROM IOWA HOUSE SPEAKER

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND, A DEMOCRAT, IS CALLING ON THE REPUBLICAN LEADER OF THE IOWA HOUSE TO APOLOGIZE FOR ACCUSING SAND AND HIS STAFF OF WITHHOLDING INFORMATION ABOUT FUNDING ISSUES IN THE IOWA COURT SYSTEM.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR SPEAKER GRASSLEY WAS NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.

SAND IS CALLING ON THE LEGISLATURE TO REPEAL THE LAW THAT MAKES IT ILLEGAL FOR HIS OFFICE TO REVIEW COMPUTER PROGRAMMING INFRASTRUCTURE — LIKE THE CODING ISSUE THAT SENT 26-AND-A-HALF MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF COURT FINES AND FEES TO THE WRONG ACCOUNTS.