SALVATION ARMY BEGINS CHRISTMAS ASSISTANCE APPLICATIONS

STARTING MONDAY, THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND OPENS THE REGISTRATION WINDOW FOR 2024 CHRISTMAS ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.

THE SALVATION ARMY IS AGAIN OFFERING BOTH FOOD AND TOY ASSISTANCE TO THOSE IN NEED.

THOSE WISHING TO APPLY MUST FIRST CALL THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND TO SET UP AN IN-PERSON APPOINTMENT AT THE LOCAL OFFICE AT 1415 VILLA AVENUE

THE NUMBER TO CALL IS 712-255-8836.

AFTER THAT, APPLICANTS MUST SIT DOWN WITH SALVATION ARMY STAFF TO FILL OUT THE REGISTRATION FORMS THAT ARE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE.

APPOINTMENTS WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN 9 A.M.-4 P.M. NOVEMBER 4TH THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH.

THE CHRISTMAS ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ARE DESIGNED TO SERVE FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN FROM INFANTS THROUGH AGE 12.

FOOD AND TOYS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED AT THE 1415 VILLA AVENUE OFFICE DECEMBER 17 AND 18.