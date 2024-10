GROUNDBREAKING FOR NEW SGT. BLUFF PLANNED SENIOR COMMUNITY

GROUND WAS BROKEN ON A NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN SGT. BLUFF MONDAY.

SERENITY POINT ESTATES IS A NEW 55-PLUS PLANNED COMMUNITY FOR SENIOR RESIDENTS THAT WILL BE LOCATED IN SOUTHERN SERGEANT BLUFF OFF OF 220TH STREET.

SERENITY POINT ESTATES WILL HAVE 38 DISTINCTIVELY DESIGNED TOWNHOMES THAT COMBINE COMFORT, ACCESSIBILITY, AND LUXURY.

EACH TOWNHOME IS 1,540 SQUARE FEET, FEATURING THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS, WITH AN OPEN-CONCEPT KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND COVERED FRONT AND REAR PORCHES.

THE HOMES ALSO HAVE A ZERO-ENTRY, HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE DESIGN AND AN OVERSIZED GARAGE.

UNITED REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE DEVELOPER/INVESTOR GROUP LED BY ZACH TERRY, MARK VANDERPOL, AND RYAN CHAPMAN ARE OFFERING THE HOMES.