SIOUXLAND YOUTH HOCKEY DEDICATES IBP ICE CENTER EXPANSION

THE SIOUXLAND YOUTH HOCKEY ASSOCIATION DEDICATED THE EXPANSION OF THEIR IBP ICE CENTER FACILITY THIS WEEKEND WITH A CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING AND TOURS.

YOUTH HOCKEY PRESIDENT PAUL KOSKOVICH SAYS THE PROJECT INCLUDED A MAJOR LOCKER ROOM ADDITION AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

LONG TIME YOUTH HOCKEY BOARD MEMBER KIRK LUKEHART SPEARHEADED THE NEARLY TWO MILLION DOLLAR EXPANSION, WHICH STARTED ABOUT A DECADE AGO AND WAS DELAYED BY THE COVID PANDEMIC:

THE NEW GIRLS LOCKER AREA IS NEARLY FIVE TIMES BIGGER THAN THE PREVIOUS ONE AND THE LOBBY AND CONCESSIONS AREAS ARE TRIPLE THEIR PREVIOUS SIZE.

THERE’S ALSO A NEW COACHES ROOM AND TRAINING CENTER.