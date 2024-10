DAY OF THE DEAD ACTIVITIES BEGIN AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

FREE DAY OF THE DEAD ACTIVITES ARE GETTING UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THERESA WEAVER IS THE MUSEUM’S EDUCATION CURATOR:

WEAVER SAYS THERE IS A THEME FOR THIS YEAR’S ACTIVITIES:

THE EXHIBITION FEATURES ALTARS CREATED BY MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS, IRVING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FAMILIES, AND FRIENDS OF THE MUSEUM.

THAT INCLUDES OLGA GUEVARA OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S UNITY IN ACTION, WHICH HAS A COMPLETED ALTAR ON DISPLAY.

SHE SAYS THE HISTORY DATES BACK CENTURIES TO THE AZTEC PEOPLE:

GUEVARA SAYS THERE ARE FOUR KEY ELEMENTS TO AN ALTAR:

THE ALTARS WILL BE ON DISPLAY OCTOBER 22 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2ND AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

ON OCTOBER 27TH, THE PUBLIC MUSEUM WILL HOST A CELEBRATION, INCLUDING MUSIC, DANCING, REFRESHMENTS, FACE PAINTING, AND CHILDREN’S CRAFTS FROM 1:00-4:00 PM AND IS FREE TO ATTEND.