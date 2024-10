ARMED SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN GREENVILLE

THERE WERE TENSE MOMENTS IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF SIOUX CITY SUNDAY NIGHT WHEN THERE WERE REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED AROUND 7;30 P.M.

POLICE SAYS A WOMAN WALKING ON CORRECTIONILLE ROAD WAS THREATENED BY AN ARMED HISPANIC MALE WITH A GUN.

RESPONDING POLICE FOUND THE SUSPECT WHO RAN AWAY AND REPORTEDLY FIRED SHOTS AT THE OFFICERS.

MORE SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE AREA AND A SEARCH OF THE GREENVILLE AREA BEGAN WITH THE SUSPECT SPOTTED NEAR THE SILVERSTAR CAR WASH.

THE SUSPECT WAS THEN LOCATED AT 2519 1ST STREET WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AROUND 10:30 P.M.

POLICE CONFIRM THE SUSPECT SUSTAINED AN INJURY AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

MORE INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED MONDAY.