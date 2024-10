ARMED SUSPECT HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING CONFRONTATION WITH POLICE OFFICERS (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ARMED SUSPECT INVOLVED IN GUN RELATED INCIDENTS IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF TOWN SUNDAY NIGHT IS HOSPITALIZED IN CRITICAL CONDITION WITH GUNSHOT RELATED INJURIES WHEN OFFICERS FIRED ON HIM.

THE INCIDENTS BEGAN AROUND 7:20 P.M. WHEN THE 42-YEAR-OLD MALE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY APPROACHED A WOMAN IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD WITH A LOADED PISTOL, DISPLAYED IT IN A THREATENING MANNER AND WALKED AWAY.

THE WOMAN WAS NOT INJURED AND RESPONDING OFFICERS LOCATED THE SUSPECT WALKING NEAR LEECH AVENUE AND SOUTH FAIRMONT.

WHEN CONFRONTED BY OFFICERS, THE SUSPECT PULLED A FIREARM FROM HIS POCKET, REFUSED TO STOP AND TO DROP THE GUN, AND RAN FROM OFFICERS, FIRING SHOTS AT THEM.

OFFICERS RETURNED FIRE, BUT LOST SIGHT OF THE FLEEING GUNMAN IN GREENVILLE.

POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES SET UP AN AREA PERIMETER AND ASKED GREENVILLE AREA RESIDENTS TO SHELTER IN PLACE.

OFFICERS SEARCHED A RESIDENCE IN THE 2500 BLOCK OF EAST 1ST STREET AND FOUND THE SUSPECT HIDING IN A 2ND FLOOR CRAWL SPACE.

HE REFUSED MULTIPLE COMMANDS TO SURRENDER, AND WHEN HE APPEARED TO BE REACHING FOR HIS WEAPON, SWAT OFFICERS FIRED UPON HIM.

ONCE HE WAS SUBDUED, OFFICERS BEGAN LIFESAVING MEASURES AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE WITH A LIFE-THREATENING INJURY AROUND 10:30 P.M.

THE UNIDENTIFIED SUSPECT WAS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS OF 1 P.M. MONDAY.

NO OFFICERS WERE INJURED BY GUNFIRE DURING THE INCIDENTS AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION WAS CONTACTED TO INVESTIGATE THE INCIDENT.

PER DEPARTMENT POLICY, THE INVOLVED OFFICERS HAVE BEEN PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE PENDING THE OUTCOME OF AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION.

CHARGES ARE PENDING ON THE SUSPECT.

updated 1:32 p.m. 10/21/24

