NO CHARGES FILED IN PERRY IOWA SCHOOL SHOOTINGS

NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE JANUARY SCHOOL SHOOTING AT THE PERRY, IOWA HIGH SCHOOL WHERE SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD DYLAN BUTLER SHOT AND KILLED TWO PEOPLE AND INJURED SIX OTHERS BEFORE TAKING HIS OWN LIFE.

STEPHAN BAYENS, THE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, TALKED IN DETAIL FOR THE FIRST TIME FRIDAY ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE JANUARY SHOOTINGS.

BAYENS SAYS THE VICTIMS THAT DAY WERE NOT TARGETED AND APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN A PRODUCT OF IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY,

THERE WAS EVIDENCE OF METICULOUS WEEK LONG PLANNING, AND HE SAYS THEY RECOVERED WRITINGS FROM THE SHOOTER THAT INDICATED HE WAS SUICIDAL:

BAYENS DISCUSSED THE POTENTIAL MOTIVE, AND SAYS THEY FOUND WAS NO THEME FROM A BELIEF SYSTEM STANDPOINT, NO EVIDENCE TO SUBSTANTIATE ANY CLAIM OF BULLYING OR THE EXISTENCE OF A GRIEVANCE.

THE PRIMARY WEAPON USED IN THE SHOOTING WAS A 20 GAGE REMINGTON 870 SHOTGUN AND THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT INVESTIGATIVE EFFORTS MADE TO IDENTIFY THE SOURCE OF THE SHOTGUN:

BAYENS SAYS THE SHOTGUN DID NOT COME FROM THE PARENTS HOME, AND THOUGH NOT CONFIRMED, IS LIKELY THAT THE SHOTGUN CAME FROM A LARGE GUN COLLECTION WITHIN THE EXTENDED FAMILY, AND THAT THE SHOTGUN WAS LIKELY TAKEN WITHOUT THE OWNER’S KNOWLEDGE. THE SHOOTER ALSO HAD A RUGER 22 CALIBER REVOLVER THAT WAS NOT USED AND HAD BEEN LEGALLY PURCHASED BY THE SHOOTER’S FATHER IN 2020.

IT WAS UNSECURED IN THE FAMILY HOME.

THERE WAS ALSO AN IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE, THAT INVESTIGATORS FOUND WAS NOT PARTICULARLY COMPLEX.

THERE WERE ALSO SOME RED FLAGS SURROUNDING THE SHOOTER.

BAYENS SAYS THERE HAD BEEN CONCERNS IN SCHOOL BEFORE THE SHOOTING.

BAYENS SAYS THE IOWA D-C-I’S INVESTIGATION WAS PURELY CRIMINAL IN NATURE AND NOT AN AUDIT OR A REVIEW OF THE PROCESSES, AND IT WAS TURNED OVER TO THE DALLAS COUNTY ATTORNEY TO DETERMINE CHARGES.

THE DALLAS COUNTY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCED THURSDAY THERE WOULD BE NO CHARGES IN THE SHOOTING.

COUNTY ATTORNEY JEANNINE RITCHIE SAID BUTLER ACTED ALONE IN PLANNING AND CARRYING OUT THE SHOOTING AND NO ONE “KNOWINGLY PROVIDED HIM WITH FUNDAMENTAL SUPPORT OR RESOURCES BEFORE OR DURING THE EVENT ON THAT DAY.”

