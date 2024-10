IOWA TOURISM HAS RECORD YEAR

IOWA TOURISM SPENDING BY VISITORS SET AN ALL TIME RECORD IN 2023.

CHELSEA LERUD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF IOWA TRAVEL INDUSTRY PARTNERS, SAYS TOURISTS SHELLED OUT AN AVERAGE OF 20-MILLION DOLLARS — PER DAY, A TOTAL OF

SEVEN-POINT-THREE BILLION DOLLARS FOR THE YEAR.

THE FIGURES REPRESENT AN INCREASE FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR OF BETTER THAN FIVE-PERCENT.

SHE SAYS TOURISM IS ALL ABOUT IMPORTING DOLLARS FROM OUTSIDE THE STATE SO LOCAL RESIDENTS DON’T HAVE TO PAY FOR ALL OF THE SERVICES WE ENJOY AND NEED.

THE STUDY FOUND TRAVEL-GENERATED STATE AND LOCAL TAX RECEIPTS EXCEEDED ONE-BILLION DOLLARS LAST YEAR, ENOUGH TO PAY THE SALARIES OF MORE THAN 19-THOUSAND PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS.

IOWA HAS A HOST OF ATTRACTIONS THAT ARE WELL ADVERTISED TO BRING TOURISTS HERE:

THE REPORT SAYS TOURISM SUPPORTS NEARLY 71-THOUSAND JOBS, WHICH ACCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN FIVE-PERCENT OF ALL EMPLOYMENT IN THE STATE.