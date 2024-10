Hunters Flock to South Dakota For Pheasant Season

HUNTERS ARE POURING IN FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR SOUTH DAKOTA’S PHEASANT HUNTING SEASON OPENER THIS WEEKEND.

SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT HAS SEEN AN UPTICK IN VISITORS OVER THE WEEK.

THE INFLUX THIS TIME OF YEAR BRINGS A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE STATE’S ECONOMY THROUGH LOCAL TRAVEL AND TOURISM.

EXPERTS SAY IT’S SHAPING UP TO BE ONE OF THE BEST PHEASANT HUNTING SEASONS IN RECENT YEARS.

THE GAME FISH AND PARKS DEPARTMENT AND PHEASANTS FOREVER ARE FORECASTING QUALITY PHEASANT NUMBERS FOR MOST AREAS.

SATURDAY MARKS THE BEGINNING OF THE TRADITIONAL SEASON AND GOES UNTIL JANUARY 31ST.

