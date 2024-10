BRAS ACROSS THE BRIDGE BRINGS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

DRIVERS ARE SEEING A LINE OF BRAS STRUNG ACROSS THE 280 FOOT MORNINGSIDE AVENUE BRIDGE CROSSING OVER U.S. HIGHWAY 75 FROM SUN UP TO SUNDOWN FRIDAY.

EVERY YEAR IN OCTOBER OUR SISTER STATION AT POWELL BROADCASTING, Q102.3, HOSTS A BRAS ACROSS THE BRIDGE CAMPAIGN ALL MONTH, HIGHLIGHTING THE IMPORTANCE OF CANCER SCREENINGS, AND REMEMBERING THOSE IMPACTED BY BREAST CANCER.

LISTENERS SPONSORS AND MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC DONATED NEW AND USED BRAS AND T-SHIRTS TO BE STRUNG ACROSS THE BRIDGE.

ALL CONTRIBUTIONS WILL BE DONATED TO THE SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET, A NON-PROFIT THAT DONATES FREE CLOTHING AND NECESSITIES FOR YOUTH IN FOSTER AND OUT-OF-HOME PLACEMENT IN SIOUX CITY ALONG WITH SAFEPLACE, A NON-PROFIT THAT PROVIDES SAFETY, ADVOCACY, AND SUPPORT TO ADULTS AND CHILDREN WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.