BIRD WARNS OF NEW PHONE SCAM

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD IS WARNING ABOUT GOVERNMENT IMPOSTER SCAMS.

SCAMMERS ATTEMPTED TO TRICK AN OREGON WOMAN LAST WEEK. AND LEFT A VOICEMAIL SAYING THEY WERE CALLING FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND USING THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE PHONE NUMBER.

BIRD SAYS WHEN THE VICTIM’S HUSBAND CALLED THE SCAMMERS BACK, THEY EVADED HIS QUESTIONS AND ABRUPTLY ENDED THE CALL.

BIRD SAYS IF YOU GET A SUSPICIOUS CALL CLAIMING TO BE FROM A GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL, HANG UP.

SHE SAYS GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AND LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL NOT MAKE THREATS OF IMMEDIATE ARREST OR ASK FOR PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE.