RICKETTS COMMENTS ON HAMAS LEADER’S DEATH

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA HAS WEIGHED IN ON THE APPARENT DEATH OF HAMAS TERRORIST LEADER YAHYA SINWAR.

RICKETTS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “SINWAR WAS ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST WANTED TERRORISTS AND DIRECTED HAMAS’ OCTOBER 7TH TERROR ATTACK THAT MURDERED 1,195 INNOCENT PEOPLE, INCLUDING 46 AMERICANS”.

AS HEAD OF HAMAS’ SECRET POLICE FORCE, SINWAR WAS DUBBED THE ‘BUTCHER OF KHAN YOUNIS’ FOR TORTURING AND KILLING THOSE WHO DEVIATED FROM HAMAS’ TYRANNICAL CODES.

RICKETTS SAYS SINWAR “ALSO SACRIFICED COUNTLESS PALESTINIAN LIVES IN PURSUIT OF HIS DESIRE TO WIPE ISRAEL OFF THE MAP.

ISRAEL BROUGHT HIM TO JUSTICE AND THE WORLD IS A SAFER PLACE AS A RESULT.”