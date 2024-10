REYNOLDS MEETS WITH 185TH AIR GUARD & CITY LEADERS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY WHERE SHE MET WITH MEMBERS OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT.

WING COMMANDER COLONEL SONYA MORRISON SAYS IT WAS REYNOLDS FIRST VISIT AS GOVERNOR TO THE AIR REFUELING WING:

THE GOVERNOR ALSO MET WITH SEVERAL CITY LEADERS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF THE NATIONAL GUARD TO SIOUX CITY AND NEEDED IMPROVEMENTS AT THE AIRBASE:

DURING HER VISIT, REYNOLDS FLEW ONBOARD ONE OF THE 185TH’S KC-135 STRATOTANKER REFUELING AIRCRAFT AND WITNESSED A MID-AIR REFUELING.

BACK ON THE GROUND, THE GOVERNOR TOOK A TURN ON A REFUELING SIMULATOR THE AIR GUARD MEMBERS TRAIN ON:

HER VISIT INCLUDED TOURS OF THE VARIOUS FACILITIES AT THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE.

PHOTOS BY 185TH AIR GUARD