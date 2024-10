DUNLAP EATERY HAS IOWA’S TOP PORK TENDERLOIN

A WESTERN IOWA DINING ESTABLISHMENT IS THE WINNER OF THE IOWA PORK PRODUCERS “BEST BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN” CONTEST.

LORI THOMSEN AND HER HUSBAND GREG OWN THE DAIRY SWEET OF DUNLAP WHICH WON THIS YEAR’S TITLE. SHE SAYS IT’S SPECIAL BECAUSE HER PARENTS WON IT NEARLY TWO DECADES AGO.

THOMSEN SAYS THE DAIRY SWEET HAS QUITE THE FOLLOWING FOR THEIR TENDERLOINS.

THOMSEN CREDITS THE PREPARATION FOR MAKING THEIR TENDERLOIN A FAVORITE.

THE DAIRY SWEET RECEIVES A 500 DOLLAR CASH PRIZE, A PLAQUE, AND A BANNER TO LET EVERYONE KNOW THEY WON.

THERE WERE 532 RESTAURANTS ACROSS IOWA YEAR NOMINATED FOR THE HONOR THIS YEAR.

Pat Powers/Radio Iowa