5th GRADERS LEARN AGRICULTURE AT CAREER ACADEMY

FIFTH-GRADE STUDENTS FROM IRVING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL VISITED THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY ON THURSDAY FOR THE ANNUAL “5TH ON 4TH” PROGRAM.

ACADEMY PRINCIPAL ERIC KILBURN SAYS THE STUDENTS INTERACT WITH AND ENGAGE IN A VARIETY OF CAREER PATHWAYS:

FOR THAT SESSION SHE BROUGHT IN LIVE CHICKENS.

SILBERIO PALMILLIS IS AN IRVING STUDENT WHO LEARNED A LOT ABOUT THEM IN THE SESSION:

AGRICULTURE STUDENTS FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY ALSO WORKED WITH THE 5TH GRADERS.

KILBURN SAYS OTHER LOCAL ELEMENTARIES WILL BE EXPOSED TO DIFFERENT CAREER PATHS IN WEEKS TO COME:

AROUND 150 IRVING ELEMENTARY STUDENTS TOOK PART IN THE SESSION.