WOODBURY SUPERVISORS DECLINE FUNDING REQUEST FOR WARMING SHELTER

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS DECLINED A REQUEST TO PROVIDE FUNDING TO THE SIOUX CITY WARMING SHELTER AT THEIR TUESDAY MEETING.

SHELTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SHAYLA MOORE ASKED THE COUNTY FOR $25 TO $50 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE HOMELESS SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET.

SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG EXPLAINED TO MOORE THAT THE COUNTY DOES NOT DIRECTLY FUND INDIVIDUAL NON-PROFITS:

SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR STATED THAT THE COUNTY COULD POSSIBLY HELP IN OTHER WAYS, BUT NOT FUND DIRECTLY:

NO SUPERVISOR MADE A MOTION TO BRING THE ISSUE TO A VOTE, SO THE PROPOSAL DIED.