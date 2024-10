REYNOLDS NAMED TOP GOVERNOR FOR FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS BEEN NAMED THE TOP GOVERNOR IN THE U.S. FOR FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY IN THE CATO INSTITUTE’S 2024 FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT CARD ON AMERICA’S GOVERNORS.

IT’S THE SECOND TIME REYNOLDS, WHO RECEIVED THE HIGH SCORE OF 81 POINTS IN THE RANKING, HAS RECEIVED THE PUBLIC POLICY RESEARCH ORGANIZATION’S HIGHEST SCORE.

ALL OF THE TRI-STATE’S GOVERNORS RANKED HIGH, WITH NEBRASKA’S JIM PILLEN SECOND WITH 77 POINTS AND SOUTH DAKOTA’S KRISTI NOEM 5TH WITH 69.

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR AND DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TIM WALZ FINISHED LAST IN THE RANKINGS, WITH A LOW SCORE OF 19.

THE TOP SIX GOVERNORS IN THE FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY RATINGS ARE REPUBLICAN, WITH THE BOTTOM EIGHT ALL DEMOCRATS.

THE BIENNIAL REPORT CARD GRADES AMERICA’S 50 GOVERNORS ON THEIR FISCAL POLICIES FROM THE VIEW OF LIMITED GOVERNMENT.

REYNOLDS SCORE OF 81 IS THE HIGHEST MARK OF ALL GOVERNORS SCORED SINCE 2008, AND SHE RECEIVED AN ‘A’ GRADE FOR REFORMING THE STATE’S TAX STRUCTURE AND CUTTING TAXES CONTINUOUSLY SINCE SHE WAS ELECTED GOVERNOR IN 2018.