NEW L-E-C IS OPERATIONAL & MOSTLY COMPLETE

TUESDAY WAS THE FINAL COMPLETION DATE DEADLINE FOR THE NEW COUNTY-CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON 28TH STREET.

L-E-C BOARD MEMEBER MARK NELSON TOLD HIS FELLOW COUNTY SUPERVISORS THAT SOME MINOR DETAILING IS STILL TAKING PLACE:

NELSON SAYS THE ROOF WAS COMPLETED LAST FRIDAY:

THERE ARE SOME OTHER WARRANTY AND PAPERWORK ISSUES THOUGH WITH THEIR CONTRACTOR, HAUSMAN CONSTRUCTION:

INMATES WERE MOVED INTO THE NEW JAIL FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING.