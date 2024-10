YANKTON CHILD DIES IN TRUCK-PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

A 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL HAS DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA TUESDAY MORNING.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE 60-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF A PICK UP TRUCK WAS REENTERING THE ROADWAY ON EAST 19TH STREET NEAR MULBERRY STREET AT A FOUR-WAY STOP.

AT THE SAME TIME, THE 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL WAS CROSSING THE STREET AND WAS STRUCK BY THE TRUCK.

THE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER DID NOT SEE THE CHILD.

THE CHILD WAS TRANSPORTED TO A YANKTON HOSPITAL WHERE SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED.

THE NAMES OF THE PEOPLE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE CRASH.