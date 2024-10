SUSPECT CHARGED IN IOWA COLD CASE MURDER

A COUNCIL BLUFFS MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF A WOMAN WHO DISAPPEARED LAST DECEMBER AND WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN FEBRUARY IN RURAL FREMONT COUNTY IN IOWA.

IOWA D-C-I AGENTS ARRESTED 45-YEAR-OLD JUSTIN SICKLER ON MONDAY, WHO IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 28-YEAR-OLD BRIANNE MCINTOSH OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, WHOSE BODY WAS DISCOVERED ON FEBRUARY 17TH.

AUTOPSY RESULTS INDICATE THAT MCINTOSH SUSTAINED SEVERE FACIAL INJURY RELATED TO HER DEATH.

SICKLER IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER, ABUSE OF A CORPSE AND THEFT IN THE 3RD DEGREE IN HER DEATH.

SICKLER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT AND TRANSPORTED TO THE POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY JAIL.