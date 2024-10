REGISTRATIONS OPEN FOR HOLIDAY DOWNTOWN LIGHTED PARADE

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2024 DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE, PRESENTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 231.

DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE ANNUAL EVENT WILL OCCUR ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH AT 6:15 P.M.

BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS, AND SERVICE GROUPS THROUGHOUT SIOUXLAND ARE INVITED TO SHOWCASE THEIR HOLIDAY SPIRIT BY PARTICIPATING IN THE PARADE.

THIS YEAR’S PARADE ROUTE WILL FOLLOW 4TH STREET, STARTING AT IOWA STREET AND ENDING AT NEBRASKA STREET, WHERE THE HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING WILL TAKE PLACE IN FRONT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THERE IS NO FEE TO REGISTER FOR THE PARADE, AND PARTICIPANTS CAN WIN CASH PRIZES UP TO $150-DOLLARS IN BOTH COMMERCIAL AND NON-COMMERCIAL CATEGORIES.

THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH.

VISIT DOWNTOWN PARTNERS-SIOUX CITY ON FACEBOOK, OR GO ON LINE TO http://www.downtownsiouxcity.com OR EMAIL TO INFO@DOWNTOWNSIOUXCITY.COM.