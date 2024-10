HULL SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A HULL, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES AFTER A SERIES OF INCIDENTS IN HULL MONDAY AFTERNOON.

28-YEAR-OLD JORGE GOMEZ-BADILLO IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND DEGREE ARSON, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF THC OIL AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THEY RECEIVED SEVERAL 9-1-1 REPORTS OF A DISTURBANCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF 5TH STREET AND DIVISION STREET, IN HULL.

DEPUTIES FOUND THREE PEOPLE HAD BEEN INVOLVED, WITH TWO SUSTAINING STAB WOUNDS.

BOTH VICTIMS WERE TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO SIOUX CENTER HEALTH AND DEPUTIES WERE ABLE TO APPREHEND GOMEZ-BADILLO AS THE ONE SUSPECT.

DEPUTIES LATER REPORTED HEAVY BLACK SMOKE COMING FROM A DIVISION STREET RESIDENCE NEAR THE ORIGINAL DISTURBANCE.

AUTHORITIES SUSPECT THE FIRE MAY HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALLY STARTED BEFORE THE DISTURBANCE BY THE SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

GOMEZ-BADILLO IS IN CUSTODY AT THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL AND THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL CHARGES PENDING THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION.