HULL MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A HULL IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

24-YEAR-OLD VICTOR PEREZ-MARTINEZ WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX CITY BY U.S. DISTRICT COURT JUDGE LEONARD STRAND TO 12 YEARS IMPRISONMENT AND TEN YEARS OF SUPERVISED RELEASE FOLLOWING THE IMPRISONMENT.

PEREZ-MARTINEZ PLED GUILTY IN MAY TO SEVEN COUNTS, INCLUDING CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METH, FOUR COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF METH AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON.

EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT PEREZ-MARTINEZ WAS INVOLVED IN A CONSPIRACY THAT DISTRIBUTED OVER 500 GRAMS OF METH TO A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS IN THE SPENCER AND ORANGE CITY AREAS.