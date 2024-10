PUBLIC MEETINGS ON NEW SC SCHOOL SUPT. ARE MONDAY & TUESDAY

PUBLIC MEETINGS FOR CITIZENS TO PROVIDE INPUT IN A SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BEGIN TONIGHT.

THE MEETINGS ARE FACILITATED BY EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM GR RECRUITING,

THE COMMUNITY INPUT SESSIONS WILL PROVIDE INDIVIDUALS WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO VOICE THEIR FEEDBACK ON THE QUALITIES MOST IMPORTANT IN THE NEXT LEADER OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE FIRST MEETING IS THIS EVENING (MONDAY) AT 6 PM AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL’S MEDIA CENTER. MEETINGS AT THE WEST HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA CENTER AND NORTH HIGH’S MEDIA CENTER WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY AT 6 PM.

YOU MAY ALSO PROVIDE FEEDBACK THROUGH A SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH ONLINE SURVEY, THE SURVEY IS AVAILABLE ON THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S WEBSITE.