Martino Named USHL Forward Of The Week

Giacomo Martino of the Sioux City Musketeers has been named the USHL forward of the week for this past week.

Martino collected five total points over the two games the Musketeers played against the United States National Development Team Program.

He was named the first star of the game for his performance on Friday when he scored a pair of goals and had an assist and a +4 in the Musketeers 7-2 win.

On Saturday the Toronto native followed it up with a pair of assists.

On the season, the Northeastern commit is tied for the Musketeers team lead with eight points with five goals and three assists and holds a +5 margin.

Martino is off to a strong start following up his first season in Sioux City in which he appeared in 61 games with 25 points via eight goals and 17 assists.

This is the first time Martino has been named USHL forward of the week.

The Musketeers sit at 5-1-0-0 and will take on the Green Bay Gamblers this weekend at the Tyson Events Center on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.