GORDON DRIVE CORRIDOR PRESERVATION RENEWED BY D-O-T

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS ISSUED PUBLIC NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF CORRIDOR PRESERVATION FOR THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT AND BACON CREEK CONDUIT PROJECT, THE PROJECT EXTENDS FROM RUSTIN STREET EAST TO VIRGINIA STREET,

CORRIDOR PRESERVATION IS A TOOL THE IOWA D-O-T USES TO PRESERVE LAND FOR FUTURE NEEDS AS WELL AS PROTECTING PROPERTY OWNERS.

IT DOES NOT RESTRICT DEVELOPMENT IN ANY WAY, BUT OFFERS THE D-O-T A CHANCE TO REVIEW THE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT WHEN NOTIFIED BY THE CITY OR COUNTY.

THE CORRIDOR PRESERVATION ZONE WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED IN 2021 AND THE IOWA D-O-T IS RENEWING THE ZONE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 10TH.

PEOPLE WITH COMMENTS OR QUESTIONS MAY CONTACT THE LOCAL IOWA D-O-T OFFICE AT 6409 GORDON DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY.