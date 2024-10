FARM BILL DEADLINE PRESSURE RAMPING UP

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE PROSPECTS FOR PASSAGE OF A FIVE-YEAR FARM BILL ARE POSITIVE — BUT NOT UNTIL AFTER THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

IF NO ACTION IS TAKEN BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR, THE PERMANENT FEDERAL FARM POLICIES PASSED IN 1938 AND 1949 WILL GO INTO EFFECT — MEANING FARMERS WILL NOT GET FEDERAL CROP INSURANCE SUBSIDIES, FOR EXAMPLE.

THE SENATE AG COMMITEE HAS NOT PASSED ITS OWN VERSION OF THE FARM BILL AND DEMOCRATS WHO ARE IN THE MAJORITY IN THE SENATE SAY THE HOUSE G-O-P’S PROPOSED 30 BILLION DOLLAR CUT IN FEDERAL FOOD ASSISTANCE IS UNACCEPTABLE.

FEENSTRA, A REPUBLICAN FROM HULL, SAYS FUNDING FOR THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM IS A STUMBLING BLOCK.

A LAME DUCK SESSION OF CONGRESS WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING NOVEMBER 12TH TO PASS A FARM BILL BEFORE TIME RUNS OUT ON DECEMBER 31ST.

RYAN MELTON OF WEBSTER CITY, THE DEMOCRAT WHO’S RUNNING AGAINST FEENSTRA, SAYS THE FARM BILL NEEDS TO ADDRESS WATER QUALITY.

MELTON SAYS FEDERAL FARM POLICY HAS TO RESPOND TO THE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN LARGE-SCALE LIVESTOCK OPERATIONS.

HE SUGGESTS IT’S TIME TO CONSIDER FEDERAL REGULATIONS ON HOW MUCH MANURE AND OTHER FARM CHEMICALS CAN BE APPLIED TO CROPLAND.

MELTON MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING A RECENT APPEARANCE ON IOWA PRESS ON IOWA P-B-S.

RADIO IOWA