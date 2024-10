WOODBURY COUNTY INMATES NOW HOUSED IN NEW L-E-C JAIL

THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL IS NOW HOUSING INMATES.

FRIDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 11TH, THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT BEGAN MOVING ALL 210 INMATES FROM THE OLD DOWNTOWN JAIL AT 7 TH AND DOUGLAS TO THE NEW JAIL AT, 3701 28TH STREET.

THE FIRST INMATES WERE REMOVED FROM THE OLD JAIL AT APPROXIMATELY 11:15 PM FRIDAY AND THE LAST INMATES WERE MOVED INTO THE NEW JAIL AT 6:15AM SATURDAY.

THE TRANSITION INTO THE NEW JAIL INVOLVED APPROXIMATELY 70 WOODBURY COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, 40 WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES AND RESERVE DEPUTIES, AND 2 IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS PRISON GUARDS.

THERE WERE NO INCIDENTS TO REPORT DURING THE MOVE AND CALLS FOR SERVICE IN WOODBURY COUNTY WERE HANDLED BY THE IOWA STATE PATROL DURING THE MOVE.

AS OF 8AM SATURDAY THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL IS FULLY OPERATIONAL.

SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS HE COULDN’T BE PROUDER OF HIS STAFF IN HANDLING THE MOVE AND THANKED THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, IOWA STATE PATROL, SIOUX CITY POLICE, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE, THE WOODBURY COUNTY COMMUNICATION CENTER, AND WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE IN THE MOVE.

photos courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Dept.