VOLUNTEERS WANTED FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD SALES TAX COMMITTEE

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD IS SEEKING COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS TO JOIN ITS SALES TAX FINANCE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE.

THE COMMITTEE WORKS TO ENSURE FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY OF THE DISTRICT’S USE OF THE SALES TAX REVENUE RECEIVED BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND EXPENDITURES PAID FOR BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVED PROJECTS.

THE COMMITTEE ALSO PREPARES CASH FLOW ANALYSIS, WHICH IS USED TO MAKE A RECOMMENDATION TO THE BOARD OF EDUCATION ON CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS.

INDIVIDUALS INTERESTED IN JOINING THE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE SHOULD APPLY BY NOON ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST.

APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE DISTRICT’S WEBSITE AT SIOUXCITYSCHOOLS.ORG UNDER SCHOOL BOARD / BOARD COMMITTEES.

