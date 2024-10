THE RECENT IOWA MISSION OF MERCY FREE DENTAL CLINIC LAST WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY SET A RECORD FOR THE NUMBER OF PATIENTS SERVED.

DURING THE TWO-DAY CLINIC, 847 PATIENTS RECEIVED ESSENTIAL ORAL HEALTH SERVICES, INCLUDING FILLINGS, EXTRACTIONS, ROOT CANALS, CLEANINGS, AND PARTIALS.

THE CLINIC PERFORMED 4,736 PROCEDURES WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF SERVICES PROVIDED OF $777,924.

THE 15TH ANNUAL EVENT, WHICH IS HELD IN A DIFFERENT IOWA CITY EACH YEAR, WAS HELPED BY MORE THAN 1000 VOLUNTEERS AND SPONSORS.