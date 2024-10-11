Mahr Set To Restart Briar Cliff Dance And Cheer Programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Madison Mahr has been named head coach of the Briar Cliff University competitive cheer and dance teams. She is scheduled to start her duties Oct. 10. Both programs last competed during the 2019-20 school year. Both programs will start competing in the 2025-26 school year.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to build back up the Dance and Cheer programs at Briar Cliff,” said Mahr

Mahr has been coaching the dance team at Sioux City West High School since 2020. She started as an assistant before moving into the head coach position. Mahr has also been a coach at 5678! Dance Studio in McCook Lake, S.D. since 2021.

“Madison Mahr’s appointment as head coach of our new cheer and dance programs marks an exciting chapter for Briar Cliff University athletics,” said University President Dr. Matthew Draud. “Her leadership will not only build competitive teams but also enhance our campus spirit, bringing new energy to our events and enriching the overall student experience.”

Mahr was a member of the Morningside Dance team. She served as team captain and helped the Mustangs win the NAIA National Championship in 2022. Mahr has a Coaching Certificate from Western Iowa Tech CC and a B.S. in Marketing from Morningside.

“We are extremely excited to add competitive dance and competitive cheer programs to our sport offerings,” said Executive Director of Athletics Tim Jager. “We look forward to watching Madison build these programs as BCU provides more opportunities for dance and cheer athletes to compete in the GPAC and nationally.”