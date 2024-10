IOWA COLD CASE WEBSITE FOUNDER HOPES FOR CLOSURE IN DEATH OF STEPFATHER

THERE ARE OVER 400 UNSOLVED COLD CASES IN IOWA INVOLVING MURDERED OR MISSING VICTIMS.

JODI EWING IS THE FOUNDER OF A WEBSITE, IOWA COLD CASES DOT ORG, THAT TELLS THE STORIES OF THOSE VICTIMS.

EWING FOUNDED THE WEBSITE 20 YEARS AGO WHILE WORKING FOA A NEWSPAPER IN SIOUX CITY:

EWING1 OC…….STILL COMING IN. :26

EWING SPOKE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK, WITH FAMILY MEMBERS OF MAUREEN BRUBAKER FARLEY, A SIOUX CITY TEEN WHO DISAPPEARED IN 1971 WHILE WORKING AT A CEDAR RAPIDS DINER,

HER MURDERED BODY WAS FOUND AND IT TOOK 50 YEARS BEFORE A D-N-A MATCH LED TO THE IDENTIFICATION OF HER KILLER, A MAN WHO HAD DIED EIGHT YEARS EARLIER:

EWING2 OC………. OF THEIR LOVED ONE. :28

EWING IS PERSONALLY INVOLVED WITH ONE COLD CASE.

HER STEPFATHER, EARL THELANDER, DIED IN 2007 FROM BURN INJURIES WHEN A COUNTRY HOME HE WAS RENOVATING EXPLODED AFTER FILLING WITH PROPANE GAS.

THE EXPLOSION WAS CAUSED BY THIEVES WHO STRIPPED TWENTY DOLLARS WORTH OF COPPER FROM PROPANE GAS LINES IN THE HOME.

THEIR IDENTITIES REMAIN UNKNOWN:

EWING3 OC……WILL BE SERVED. :11

EWING SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO KEEP THE MEMORY OF THE COLD CASE VICTIMS ALIVE IN THE HOPES THAT ONE DAY THEIR CASE WILL BE SOLVED.