CAMPFIRES ARE TEMPORARILY BANNED IN ALL NEBRASKA STATE PARKS AND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREAS.

THE STATE’S GAME AND PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS DRY CONDITIONS ARE CONTRIBUTING TO THE BAN.

CAMP STOVES WITH LIQUID OR GAS FUEL WILL STILL BE ALLOWED, SINCE THEY DON’T COMMONLY PRODUCE BLOWING EMBERS OR ASHES.

THE BAN WILL GO ON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.