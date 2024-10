TWO SIOUX COUNTY MEN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD

TWO SIOUX COUNTY MEN HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S FRAUD BUREAU.

50-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL VECCHIO OF SIOUX CENTER WAS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF INSURANCE FRAUD PRESENTING FALSE INFORMATION, A CLASS D FELONY.

61-YEAR-OLD TODD MEENDERING OF BOYDEN WAS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF INSURANCE FRAUD CONSPIRACY, ALSO A CLASS D FELONY.

THE INVESTIGATION BEGAN IN MARCH.

VECCHIO WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT WHILE DRIVING A VEHICLE THAT WAS TO BE DETAILED AT MEENDERING’S BUSINESS.

VECCHIO FILED A CLAIM WITH HIS INSURANCE COMPANY AND ALLEGEDLY PROVIDED FALSE INFORMATION TO RECEIVE BENEFITS FOR WHICH HE WAS NOT ELIGIBLE.

MEENDERING ALLEGEDLY SOLICITED THE VEHICLE’S OWNER TO MAKE FALSE STATEMENTS TO VECCHIO’S INSURANCE COMPANY TO SUPPORT THE CLAIM.

THE TWO MEN ARE FREE ON BOND.