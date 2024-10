PILLEN ORDERS NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD TO FLORIDA

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ORDERED THE DEPLOYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 150 NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN FROM THE STATE TO FLORIDA TO ASSIST WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE OPERATIONS FROM HURRICANE MILTON.

THE GUARD WILL SUPPORT RECOVERY OPERATIONS FOLLOWING HURRICANE MILTON’S LANDFALL ON THE WEST COAST OF FLORIDA AND WILL LEAVE FOR FLORIDA AT THE END OF THE WEEK.

THE SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN ARE ALL VOLUNTEERS FROM MULTIPLE UNITS ACROSS THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD.

THEY WILL GATHER FOR PROCESSING AT CAMP ASHLAND AND THEN DRIVE TO FLORIDA, ARRIVING LATER THIS WEEKEND AND THEN BE TASKED AND RELOCATED TO AREAS OF NEED AS DETERMINED BY FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE OFFICIALS.

THE SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN FLORIDA APPROXIMATELY TWO WEEKS.

