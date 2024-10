HURRICANES TAKE TOLL ON NATION’S BLOOD SUPPLY

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER HAS ANNOUNCED ITS PLAN TO SEND BLOOD PRODUCTS TO AREAS IMPACTED BY HURRICANE MILTON.

SPOKESPERSON SHAY WILLIS SAYS THEY SENT ONE SHIPMENT BEFORE THE HURRICANE STRUCK:

THE DONATION AIMS TO SUPPORT REGIONS ALREADY FACING A CRITICALLY LOW BLOOD SUPPLY DUE TO HURRICANE HELENE.

SHE SAYS BLOOD SUPPLIES ARE SCARCE HERE IN IOWA AND MUCH OF THE COUNTRY:

LIFESERVE IS NOW URGING IOWANS TO DONATE BLOOD TO HELP REPLENISH LOCAL RESERVES.

INFORMATION ON HOW TO DONATE IS AVAILABLE ON THE LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER’S WEBSITE.