FALL FEST EVENTS TO TAKE PLACE AROUND SIOUX CITY

FALL FEST ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS IT’S THE 12TH YEAR FOR THE FALL-THEMED LOCAL EVENTS:

WESTRA SAYS THERE ARE ALSO EVENTS INCLUDING PUMPKIN DECORATING, HAYRACK RIDES, GAMES, HIKES, COSTUME CONTESTS, READERS’ THEATRE, A HAUNTED HOUSE, CAMPFIRE COOKING, CRAFTS, AND PRIZES AT SEVERAL CITY VENUES:

THERE ARE SPORTING EVENTS TOO, INCLUDING THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS GIVING AWAY A PAIR OF TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT TICKETS AT THEIR SATURDAY EVENING GAME, AND OF COURSE COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES:

THERE’S ALSO LIVE MUSIC AT THE HARD ROCK CASINO, WHICH IS OFFERING $10 DOLLARS OFF ON TICKETS.

ON SUNDAY, CONE PARK IS ALSO HOSTING A VARIETY OF EVENTS TOO.